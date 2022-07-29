danilo
Danilo reveals one game situation Juventus is working on in preseason

July 29, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Juventus has been in the United States for preseason as they prepare for a successful campaign in Serie A and Europe.

The Bianconeri has beaten Chivas and drawn with Barcelona in the two matches of their tour so far.

They will be keen to get a more positive result when they face Real Madrid in their next game.

These opponents are of mixed quality, and some of them are not in full competition mode yet.

But the Bianconeri will resume league duties in a matter of weeks, and they have to be prepared to face all types of competitors in Serie A.

They would face different situations in the matches, and they must come up with solutions for them.

Danilo has now revealed that they are working on the answers. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“We are working well these days, experimenting with new game situations, for example we are working on what must be, in a positive sense, our arrogance, in always being proactive and in wanting to lead the game.”

Juve FC Says

This preseason is important, and Juventus has to take full advantage of it.

The Bianconeri ended the last campaign without a trophy, and that must change in this one.

If they have a good preseason, they could start strongly from the first match of the campaign.

    Reply martinn July 29, 2022 at 7:49 pm

    He has an excellent attitude. Great player to have around

