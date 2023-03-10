Juventus defender Danilo believes they had a good game in their match against Freiburg even though they scored just a single goal.

The black and whites were the top side for much of the fixture and deserved to score more goals, but they did not take their chances.

This meant they will go into the second leg with just a one-goal advantage and the tie is still open.

While they did not score many goals, Danilo insists it was a great day for them and they did well on the pitch.

The defender said via Tuttojuve:

“Just a goal scored? It was important to have more margin, but we did well, we were always in the match, we are happy. Solid team? Of course, it is important not to suffer goals for the trust of the whole team.

“What do I carry within this race? Team spirit, everyone sacrifices himself, Church, Kean, Locatelli, Di Maria. If we always play like this we can win all the games”.

Juve FC Says

Truly, we expected more from the team, but we cannot deny that they had a good time on the pitch.

The boys performed well and we expect them to replicate that or even do better when they step on the field again.

However, our focus, for now, should be on the next challenge against Sampdoria in Serie A and we must get a very good win to boost our morale before the return leg in Germany.