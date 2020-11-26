Danilo sends a cheeky message to Merih Demiral on Instagram

Danilo has seen a lot of action for Juventus this season as he continues to build a name for himself with the Italian champions.

The former Manchester City man has made his breakthrough thanks to injuries to several players across the Juventus team as well as his ability to play anywhere at the back effectively.

He was the centre back partner of Mattijs de Ligt in their game against Ferencvaros on Tuesday and that is yet another position that he has played for the club this season.

He has also filled in at right-back and left-back. As he helped the Bianconeri to a 2-1 win over the Hungarians, he sent a message to Merih Demiral on Instagram.

Demiral and De Ligt are seen as the successors to Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in the Juventus defence.

But the Turkey international is currently out injured, and that gave Danilo the chance to play.

The Brazilian took to his Instagram account to post a video of him hugging De Ligt, and he sent a message to Demiral with the caption saying: ” I’m sorry Demiral, but now he’s my best friend too “