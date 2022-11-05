danilo
Danilo sends a message about one of his injured teammates

November 5, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Juventus defender Danilo insists Paul Pogba is keen to return to the pitch and the Frenchman is working very hard to finalise his return to full fitness.

Pogba has not kicked a ball for Juventus competitively since he joined them at the end of last season.

He remains sidelined until now and the Bianconeri are desperate for him to return to action.

After delaying the decision to undergo surgery, the midfielder returned to partial training weeks ago, but he suffered a setback in his recovery which forces him to miss the World Cup.

As fans wait to see him in black and white again, Danilo assures that Pogba also wants to come back soon and is working towards a return.

The Brazilian said via Calciomercato:

“Here at Juventus he is at home. For us it was really sad not to have Paul in these months, but I always see him during the week – even if it is difficult to work outside the team, go to the pool, go to the gym – and you feel that he really wants to come back and give his contribution, he always shows with his interest and his presence that he wants to be part of this family.”

Pogba’s absence has been a blow to us and the midfielder will not be happy about not contributing on the pitch.

However, he needs to take as much time as he wants to recover because there are so many more games to play this term.

If he gets back during the World Cup break, we could see him in action before the end of this year. 

