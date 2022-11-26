Danilo sends a message after his injury against Serbia

Juventus defender Danilo has assured fans he will return to the field as soon as he can and thanks them for their support after suffering an ankle injury against Serbia.

The Brazilian is a key player for his club and country and was a part of the Brazil team that defeated Serbia 2-0 in their first World Cup game.

The Serbs were very physical and made life difficult for the South Americans, with Danilo and Neymar suffering ankle injuries.

The Juve man has now responded to the outpouring of love he has received since the injury and posted on Instagram:

“As I always say, there are two ways: ‘Cry and lament, or face the situation head on and get out of it stronger. I’ve been choosing the second for 31 years, and it’s worked out. If necessary, it will be 25 hours of treatment to recover in time to play even if it’s a minute. Meanwhile, my energies will be with my teammates in each throw of the game and so I wish it to be from every Brazilian! Almost time for the comeback! Thanks for all the messages.”

Danilo is one of the strongest players we know and we expect the defender to return to fitness sooner than expected.

The Brazilian is also a key player for us, so our club doctor will be in touch with the national team medics to ensure he gets the best treatment.

Hopefully, this will be a minor issue and will not take too long to resolve.