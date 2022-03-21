Danilo sends a positive message to Juventus fans

Danilo has sent a long message to Juventus fans on his Instagram page as the club’s players head for the international break with their respective countries.

The defender was a part of the Juventus team that beat Salernitana this weekend and has been a key member of the squad in the last few seasons.

He showed his versatility by playing in midfield against The Garnets and did well.

The 2-0 win doesn’t erase the hurt of being beaten 3-0 at home by Villarreal in midweek, he admits.

However, it does help to bring some positive energy around, and the players will now look to do better when they return from the break.

He writes: “A victory that certainly does not cancel the disappointment of last Wednesday, but that gives us the peace of mind to continue our journey in Serie A, knowing that there will always be obstacles and that the most important thing is to have serenity and know how to react to each of them. . Thanks for your support today, see you after the break with the determination and focus to keep improving and fighting every match”

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of our most important players in the last few seasons, and he keeps performing well.

The Brazilian is also very close to the club’s fans, and messages like this make him even more of a crowd favourite.

Having already had short spells at Real Madrid and Manchester City, he would want to make Juventus his home.