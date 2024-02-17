Danilo has spoken about Federico Gatti’s start to life at Juventus when he initially moved to the club from Frosinone.

Juve signed the centre-back as a relative unknown from Frosinone, effectively hijacking Torino’s attempt to secure his signature.

Having not played in Serie A before the move to Juve, the defender was making a significant step up in his career at the Allianz Stadium.

However, when he arrived in Turin, he was willing to learn and humbled himself to improve, aiming to earn a better contract at the club.

Danilo discussed why he admires Gatti and shared a story about the Italian living far away from the city centre when he first arrived because that was what he could afford.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“When he arrived, I remember that he had been looking for a house for more or less 3 months, then one day I asked him: “Gatti, but have you found a house?”. And he replied: “I have found one near the airport, here in Turin”.

“I immediately thought that it was not a place where Juventus footballers usually stay, who prefer the city centre or towards the hills, which are “better” places, let’s say. Close to the airport is perhaps a more rural airport, and I replied: “Do you like it, are you comfortable?” And he said to me: “Dani, it’s what suited me most at the moment.” He had just arrived, he didn’t have a contract let’s say stratospheric, he was a growing player, but when he told me: “It’s what suited me the most”,

“I thought that sometimes the lessons in life come when you least expect them. Gatti is a boy that I really like, I have great affection for him, we have a good relationship.”

Juve FC Says

Gatti has enjoyed an impressive rise at Juve since he arrived at the club and even earned a new and improved contract

He embodies the type of spirit we need at the Allianz Stadium and is the type of player we should keep at all costs.