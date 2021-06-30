Danilo stunning numbers for Brazil shows Juventus he can be very useful next season

Danilo has always been considered Mr Versatile but he is not a guaranteed starter for Juventus next season.

However, the numbers he is putting up for the Brazilian national team means he could be very useful to the Bianconeri in the next campaign.

The full-back has been with the Brazilian national team at the ongoing Copa America and he is one of their key players.

Calciomercato reports that he is so important to the Selecao that he played the most minutes of the just concluded group stages.

Brazil dominated their group with three wins and a draw to finish first.

The report says he has started in 11 of Brazil’s last 12 international matches and only came off the bench in their last game against Ecuador which was a dead rubber encounter.

While he started 11 consecutive games, he also put in some amazing numbers like being the player who recovered the most balls (22) from those games and he also made the most interceptions (18).

Offensively, he is also one of the most important players with the report adding that he made the second most successful crosses by any member of the squad with 67% of his crosses reaching a teammate.