Danilo supports Fagioli and sends positive signals: “We remained united”

Yesterday, Juventus suffered another defeat on the road as they had no answer to Sassuolo’s lone goal.

This defeat comes as a heavy blow for the Bianconeri, yet, the team must remain fully focused ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.

For his part, Juventus vice-captain Danilo offered his support to his young teammate Nicolò Fagioli who was the main culprit in Gregoire Defrel’s winner. The Italian midfielder gifted his opponent the ball with a poor clearance.

“We have to improve, there’s nothing to say. The first half was subdued. When you leave the initiative to an opponent like Sassuolo who have quality, then it becomes difficult,” said the Brazilian in his post-match interview with DAZN via ilBianconero.

“We’re sorry, but we have change some things because an important match awaits us on Thursday.

“I haven’t spoken with Fagioli yet, but I really care about him. He knows he missed an important ball but it’s part of a growth path.

“The important thing is to learn quickly, but let’s not look for culprits. We all win and lose together.”

Danilo also emphasizes the importance of maintaining composure ahead of a critical week, calling for his teammates to stay focused on the pitch rather than getting distracted by the action outside of it, in a reference to Wednesday’s court ruling in the Capital gains case.

“We have to do as we’ve tried to do all season. Try to concentrate on what we have to do on the pitch. There’s a lot to play for every week, difficult matches.

“We can’t do anything about what happens off the pitch. Let’s hope everything goes in the best way.

“I try to take positive aspects from every situation. Remaining attached to every game, every situation. After what happened, it wasn’t easy. It demonstrates the strength of this team and of the group.

“We are proud, as so many things could have changed our focus and attitude. Yet, we remained united and worked hard. There are criticisms, many things they say, but we are united like a family.”