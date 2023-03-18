Danilo turned down lucrative Man Utd offer to sign new Juventus deal

Danilo has just extended his contract at Juventus to show he is committed to the club in the long term.

The Brazilian is one of the key players at the Allianz Stadium and one man Max Allegri can go to battle with and be confident.

Despite their financial and legal troubles, Juve knows his value and has rewarded the former Manchester City defender with a new deal.

Danilo is now set to stay at the club until 2025. Signing that deal was a sign that he is someone who keeps his word and a new report reveals he could have left.

Tuttomercatoweb claims he had a lucrative offer from Manchester United to quit Juve and return to England.

However, Danilo believes his future lies at the club and turned it down.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been a superb player for us and is one reason we have remained competitive against the odds this season.

Giving him a new deal in uncertain times is a clear sign Juve appreciates his contributions and could spur him on to do even more.

We hope he can also influence other players to deliver top performances for the club.