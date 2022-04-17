Danilo turns his attention to Juventus next match after Bologna disappointment

Juventus defender, Danilo admits it hurts not to have beaten Bologna yesterday as they suffered even more setbacks in their bid for a top-four place.

The Brazilian played in midfield for the Bianconeri in that game and he was on the pitch for its entirety.

Juve was made to work very hard by a confident Bologna side who are 25 points below them on the league table.

Fans had expected Max Allegri’s men to build on their 2-1 win against Cagliari in their last match.

However, they were below par again and struggled to get all the points against The Greyhounds.

After the game, Danilo took to his Instagram page to post an image, and he captioned it: “A draw that hurts, even if we fought until the end. There are no excuses: now head to Wednesday to get up immediately! Forza Juve”

Juve FC Says

That draw was a major setback in our bid to end this season inside the top four. But the good news is that we have already created a nice cushion between us and the clubs below.

While that gap could be closed, it will take more slip-ups from us before others catch us.