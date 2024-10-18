According to a report by Tuttomercatoweb Juventus captain Danilo has requested the removal of the automatic renewal clause in his contract, signalling his potential departure as a free agent at the end of the season. The clause currently allows for an automatic extension if he plays in 50% of the team’s matches this season. However, Danilo appears to recognise that his role under new manager Thiago Motta is becoming increasingly limited, with the coach favouring younger players for both immediate and long-term plans.

Danilo’s reduced game time in recent weeks indicates that he is not a central part of Motta’s strategy. As a player who has always been committed to playing a meaningful role, Danilo seems to be taking proactive steps to ensure he can explore other opportunities where he would have a more significant impact. By asking to remove the automatic renewal clause, the Brazilian international is essentially giving himself the freedom to choose his next move if it becomes clear he won’t be a vital part of Juventus’ plans moving forward.

This decision reflects Danilo’s desire not to stay at the club simply for the sake of remaining at a top side. He is looking for an opportunity to contribute meaningfully and does not want to be tied to a contract that may not align with his career aspirations. His request to Juventus is a sign of respect for the club, as he seeks a mutual understanding that would allow him to leave on amicable terms if he isn’t guaranteed a prominent role.

Juventus, on the other hand, might view this situation as a chance to facilitate a transition to a younger squad. The club can take advantage of Danilo’s situation to integrate emerging talents more consistently, aligning with Motta’s approach of building for the future.

Danilo’s potential exit at the end of the season would mark the end of a notable chapter in his career at Juventus, where he has served as a versatile defender and leader. If his request is granted, it would allow him to seek out a club where he could play a more significant role, while Juventus continues its evolution under the new managerial regime.