Danilo wants to stay at Juventus for the rest of his career

Danilo has been one of the most effective footballers in the world throughout his career, which is why he has played for the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City before moving to Juventus.

The Brazilian is adept at playing in almost every position on the pitch, and he does his job so well that you will never think it is not his natural position.

He moved to Juve in 2019 in a swap deal for Joao Cancelo, and the defender has been a good player for the Bianconeri since then.

His current deal expires in 2024, and the club is already thinking about handing him an extension, but he wants even more.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he is keen on continuing his Turin career and wants to stay at Juve for the rest of his playing days

Danilo is one man we can trust to deliver his all on the pitch when he wears black and white, and it is not a surprise he wants an extended stay.

He seems to get better with age, and some fans can argue for the club to keep him in Turin as well, but he has to continue earning his stay, season by season.