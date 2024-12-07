Danilo’s situation at Juventus has become a significant topic as the Brazilian defender underperforms and approaches the final six months of his contract. Once an undisputed starter and a key figure under former manager Max Allegri, Danilo now finds himself in a diminished role under Thiago Motta, who has often opted to bench the club captain when other defensive options are available.

Despite his reduced playing time, Danilo reportedly wants to stay at Juventus and sign a new deal. However, the club appears less inclined to extend his contract, suggesting a potential parting of ways at the end of the season. Interest from other clubs could open the door to a January move, especially as Juventus is actively seeking reinforcements to address injuries to Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer.

Nevertheless, a report from Tuttojuve reveals that Juventus, even with plans to bolster their defence, does not intend to sanction a midseason departure for Danilo. The club reportedly considers itself too short-staffed in the defensive department to let him leave before the season concludes.

Danilo remains one of the most seasoned players in the squad, bringing leadership and experience to a relatively young team. While his on-pitch performances may not be at their peak, his presence in the dressing room and ability to step in when needed are still valuable. Allowing him to leave as a free agent next summer, rather than in January, ensures Juventus can maintain depth during a challenging campaign.

Ultimately, Juventus faces a balancing act between planning for the future and ensuring they have sufficient resources to navigate the current season. Keeping Danilo until the summer appears to be the pragmatic choice for the club as they aim to stabilise their defensive lineup.