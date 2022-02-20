Danilo will return for the Villarreal match. Here are the positions he can fill

Danilo is expected to return to the Juventus lineup for their Champions League game against Villarreal this week.

The Brazilian is one of the Bianconeri’s most important players and he would return to the team to help Max Allegri’s men qualify for the next round of the competition.

Tuttomercatoweb says the former Manchester City man would either play as a classic right-back or in central defence.

If Daniele Rugani or Leonardo Bonucci is not available to play in the fixture, he would be fielded in central defence.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of the most effective versatile players we have signed in recent seasons.

The Brazilian has been in top form and slots in perfectly in almost every position he is asked to play.

This also makes him unpredictable and he could be an interesting weapon against the Spaniards.

Villarreal does not have a pedigree in the Champions League, but in Unai Emery, they have a manager you cannot underestimate.

His success with Sevilla and his present side in Europa League mean he can drill his team to succeed against Juve if we are complacent.

They also proved against Atalanta in the group stages that they can come to Italy and earn a result. So both legs of this fixture would demand the best from us.