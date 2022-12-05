Danilo wishes Pele speedy recovery following as Brazil overwhelm South Korea

On Monday evening, Brazil routed South Korea on their way towards the World Cup Quarter-Finals.

The returning Neymar led his national team towards a comfortable victory. The Selecao scored four goals in the first half before taking their foot off the pedal, allowing the Asians to snatch one back.

However, the PSG superstar wasn’t the lone returnee for Tite, as Danilo also made his comeback after missing the last two matches due to a slight knock.

The versatile Juventus defender started as a left-back due to the absence of his injured teammate Alex Sandro, as well as Alex Telles.

The 31-year-old delivered a solid display at the back before leaving his place on the pitch for his Juventus teammate Gleison Bremer at the 71st minute.

Danilo hails the team’s spectacular performance, while dedicating the match to Brazil’s all-time World Cup hero Pele who has been admitted to hospital in recent days.

“We had a good game, we told each other to play a great match, have possession and be proactive,” said the defender in his post-match interview with Rai Sport via ilBianconero.

“We are happy, now let’s recover strength. The next one will always be difficult.

“Pele is our king, we wish him well and hope that he regains his strength as soon as possible.

“The celebrations? It’s a natural thing, we have many young players in the squad who like to dance. We are more experienced, but we follow them.”