Year after year, Danilo continues to establish himself as a stalwart at Juventus. The 31-year-old has become the club’s vice-captain this season, and with Leonardo Bonucci scarcely starting matches nowadays, the Brazilian has been often sporting the armband himself.

The former Real Madrid and Man City star enjoys the company of his compatriots Alex Sandro and Gleison Bremer at the back, but he’d love to add more Brazilians to the fold.

Danilo named Manchester United star Casemiro as the one player he’d bring to Juventus.

“Having a fully Brazilian defense at Juventus is a source of pride. We learned well from Bonucci, Chiellini and Barzagli,” said the vice-captain in an interview with The Athletic via Juvenews.eu

“Brazilian players are important everywhere in Europe and some of them are leaders like Thiago Silva at Chelsea, Marquinhos at PSG, Alisson and Ederson at Liverpool and Manchester City. Casemiro was instrumental at Real before and is doing the same at United.

“If I could bring another Brazilian to Turin, I would choose Casemiro. I would love to have him on the team and he would feel at home.”

Juve FC say

Following a long and successful spell at Real Madrid, Casemiro made the switch to Old Trafford last summer for 70 million euros, and has already cemented himself as a pivotal player in Erik ten Hag’s starting formation.

Therefore, United are unlikely to entertain offers for the Brazilian midfielder, nor would Juventus be able to afford such a hefty investment.

Hence, the whole notion would arguably remain as mere wishful thinking on Danilo’s part.