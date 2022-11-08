Danilo’s disallowed goal against Inter still stirring controversy

Last Sunday, Juventus gained their most valuable win of the campaign thus far when they prevailed over their arch rivals Inter with two unanswered goals.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be a Derby d’Italia without at least one controversial incident. So while it was a relatively peaceful affair, Danilo’s disallowed goal is still causing a debate amongst fans and observers alike.

After Adrien Rabiot’s opener, the Brazilian thought he had doubled the Old Lady’s lead when he latched on Filip Kostic’s corner kick and smashed it home.

But following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was ruled out as slow replays showed that the ball had indeed touched Danilo’s hand on its way towards the net.

However, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) suggest that the referee should have awarded a penalty kick for Juventus as Inter defender Stefan de Vrij was holding Danilo’s arm.

So while the newspaper admits that it would have made for a soft penalty, it considers it to be a fair call since the Brazilian had only committed the handball due to his opponent’s challenge.

The report also criticizes match official Daniele Doveri for disallowing the call without checking the replay himself, instead allowing those in the VAR room to take the final decision in his stead.

Thankfully, Juventus still managed to score a second goal and come away with a victory, otherwise, this incident would have caused a larger outrage.