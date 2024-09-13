Danilo has struggled for game time at Juventus this season, despite being one of their key players last term.

The Bianconeri have been giving opportunities to some young players, though traditionally, managers have relied more on experienced veterans.

Thiago Motta has emphasised that he has no favourites, but the new era at Juve seems to benefit only certain players.

When Timothy Weah was injured in Juve’s first game of the season against Como, Danilo might have expected more playing time. However, Motta opted for Nicolo Savona, a much younger and less experienced player.

This decision has sent a clear message to Danilo that he will need to work harder to regain his place in the team.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Danilo’s lack of playing time is pushing him closer to a departure from the club. The report suggests that he is likely to leave in the summer of 2025, but if his situation doesn’t improve, he could seek a new club in the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Danilo is one of the most experienced players in our squad, and we may need him this term, but we can sell him in the summer without running into trouble.