The rumors linking Juventus captain Danilo with Vasco da Gama continue to circulate, and the Bianconeri might not stand in the player’s way.

The Brazilian has been a stalwart at the club over the past few years, cementing himself as the ultimate leader in the locker-room and a regular starter on the pitch. However, his status drastically changed this season with Thiago Motta replacing Max Allegri in the dugout.

The 33-year-old was reduced to a benchwarmer at the start of the season. Following Gleison Bremer’s injury, Danilo was given a run in the starting lineup against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma, but was arguably the worst player on the pitch on each occasion. So despite the lack of options at the back, Motta has once again dropped the veteran to the bench.

The defender’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and he recently opted to waive an automatic renewal clause, leaving his fate in the management’s hands. And while many expect him to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, recent reports suggest he could be on the way out as early as January, with Vasco da Gama keen to bring him back home.

Even though Juventus are already operating with a ravaged backline (due to Bremer and Juan Cabal’s season-ending injuries), the management could be open to selling Danilo in the middle of the campaign, reports Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24).

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the Serie A giants would be happy to rid themselves of the skipper’s wages. After all, Danilo is one of the highest earners in the squad, while his playing time and recent disappointing displays hardly justify his salary.

So by offloading the Brazil captain, the Bianconeri would be able to afford signing several players in January, and strengthen Motta’s depleted backline.