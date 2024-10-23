Danilo’s role at Juventus has come under intense scrutiny following the team’s 1-0 loss to Stuttgart, where the Brazilian’s performance left much to be desired. Having been appointed captain under former manager Max Allegri, who valued his consistency and reliability, Danilo was seen as a better alternative to the often-injured Juan Cuadrado. Since then, he has been a key leader for the Bianconeri, but his position in the team is now increasingly uncertain under new manager Thiago Motta.

Motta has gradually started to phase Danilo out of the regular starting lineup, favouring other defenders who are seen as stronger options. However, with the recent injury to Gleison Bremer, Danilo found himself back in the starting eleven, including in the crucial Champions League fixture against Stuttgart. Unfortunately, the opportunity to demonstrate his continued worth to the team did not go as planned.

The Brazilian was involved in a series of errors that contributed to Juve’s downfall. He was at fault for Stuttgart’s disallowed goal, which was overturned by VAR, and later conceded a penalty that resulted in his dismissal from the match after receiving a second yellow card. His rash challenge not only left Juve with ten men for the remainder of the game but also further highlighted his declining form.

As Il Bianconero noted, “It was a night to forget and just shows why the Brazilian probably no longer belongs at Juventus.” The publication’s evaluation of his performance reflects growing sentiment among fans and pundits that Danilo’s time at the club could be drawing to a close. The 33-year-old’s struggles against Stuttgart raise serious questions about whether he can still compete at the highest level and contribute to a Juventus team aiming for trophies.

The defender’s recent performances suggest that Juventus may look for alternatives in the upcoming transfer window, especially if Bremer’s absence continues to expose the team’s defensive vulnerabilities. Danilo, once a symbol of consistency and leadership, may now have to face the reality of moving on from Turin at the end of the season, as the club seeks a defensive overhaul to maintain its competitive edge.