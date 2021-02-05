Danilo’s Roma comments shows Juventus has the right attitude

Juventus will face AS Roma in Serie A on Saturday. It is a game that they have to win as they look to move up the league table.

They drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture, and have to get all the points in this rematch with Paulo Fonseca’s side.

Juve has been the best team in Italy for at least the last nine years as they continue to retain the league title.

With that at the back of their minds, they can underrate any team, and their opponents will also fear facing them.

However, ahead of the Roma match, Danilo has displayed humility and respect for their capital city opponents after admitting that they can also win the league title.

The former Manchester City defender says Roma is a good team with top players who can also challenge for the title.

He also spoke about the change in attitude that has happened at Juve since they were beaten 2-0 by Inter Milan.

“I believe Roma are one of the best teams in Italy, as they have a strong coach and quality players. I think they could win the Scudetto,” Danilo told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

On Juve’s turnaround after the Inter loss, he added:

“It was a bit of everything that changed, from the psychological attitude to what we do on the pitch. That was a tough defeat, but we had been playing well for a couple of games before that too.

“I maintain the teams that believe in their capabilities are those who learn something from defeat, change their attitude, and that is what Juventus did.”