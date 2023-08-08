Football agent Dario Canovi has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ recent appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as their new Sporting Director, asserting that Giuntoli represents the club’s finest signing thus far.

In a move that saw Giuntoli leave Napoli, the Bianconeri secured his services to spearhead their reconstruction efforts in the current campaign, with the goal of reclaiming their position as the top club in Italy.

Having excelled in his role at Napoli, Giuntoli is regarded as one of the industry’s most accomplished professionals, raising expectations for his contributions at Juventus.

Undoubtedly facing a substantial challenge, Giuntoli shoulders the responsibility of orchestrating the club’s revitalisation. While progress may seem gradual, Dario Canovi remains optimistic that Juventus will derive significant benefits from Giuntoli’s expertise.

He tells Tuttojuve:

“We’ll need to control sales more, if we need to do so and I think there’s this need. There we’ll see all the skill of Giuntoli, who is Juventus’ best signing. We will see his work later.

“For Juve, however, there are no transitional championships, they always start to win, their history says so. And their coffers too, must arrive at certain sporting results because their economic results depend on them. And today they are more important than sports”.

This has been a tough start to his tenure for Giuntoli, but he still has time and we are confident he will navigate these times well and make the club great again not so far from now.