After signing Dusan Vlahovic last January, Juventus are looking to build a strong 4-3-3 formation around their new star, and apparently, their quest could lead them towards another Serbian player.

Following a solid European League campaign that saw Eintracht Frankfurt clinch the trophy, UEFA named Filip Kostic as the player of the tournament, an honor that undoubtedly opened the eyes of many suitors.

For their part, Juventus have identified the 29-year-old as one of the main targets for the left wing role.

The Bianconeri have already lost the services of Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi, while the future of Moise Kean and Alvaro Morata remain in the balance. Hence, the former Stuttgart player would be a timely addition to the squad.

Moreover, former Juventus striker Darko Kovacevic explained why his compatriot would perfectly fit within the Bianconeri’s plans.

“Filip never hides away and has a strong body. In my opinion he can help Juventus a lot,” said the retired striker in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Kostic can do everything on the left: A wide midfielder in the 4-4-2 formation, a wingback in the 3-5-2, or a winger in an attacking trident.

“Among the players you are used to seeing in Italy, he looks a bit like Darko Lazovic who plays for Verona. Another Serbian who excels in Serie A.

“Kostic crosses well, he knows how to assist, he does what his coaches tell him. He has also shown it in the Europa League

“He is a simple man who doesn’t talk much and isn’t complicated. I think that the German mentality has influenced him a bit and this will help him in Italy.

“I see him and Vlahovic doing well on the pitch. Kostic doesn’t overthink it, he simply crosses. And for a number 9, this is always good,” concluded Kovacevic.