Former Juventus forward Darko Kovacevic has delivered a clear message to Dusan Vlahovic as the striker edges closer to a potential departure from the club.

Vlahovic is currently in the final year of his contract, and from this month, Juventus are obligated to pay him a reported salary of 1 million euros per month. The Serbian appears comfortable with the idea of seeing out his deal and then leaving as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season. However, this is a scenario the Bianconeri are determined to avoid.

Juventus Seeking Resolution Before Contract Runs Down

Juventus are exploring various options to resolve the situation. One possibility is to negotiate a contract extension with revised financial terms that would spread out the cost of his salary. Alternatively, the club could look to sell him during the current transfer window to avoid losing him for free next summer. There have even been suggestions that Vlahovic might be allowed to terminate his contract early and leave as a free agent now, though that remains speculative.

Despite these considerations, Vlahovic seems intent on completing his contract, potentially leaving the club without a transfer fee at the end of the campaign. Juventus are eager to avoid such an outcome and is actively working on a solution that would benefit the club financially and tactically.

Kovacevic Urges Vlahovic to Take the Next Step

In light of the uncertainty, former striker Darko Kovacevic has offered some advice to his fellow Serbian. As cited by Il Bianconero, Kovacevic stated:

“I’d tell Dusan to move on immediately. It’s not easy to leave Juventus, I say this from personal experience, but sometimes you have to get back in the game to come back happy and at the top. Someone like Vlahovic must always be a starter, at Juventus or elsewhere.”

Kovacevic’s comments reflect a belief that a fresh challenge could reignite Vlahovic’s career and ensure he continues to play at the highest level. Whether the striker chooses to pursue a move in this window or remain at the club until his contract expires remains to be seen, but Juventus will be hoping for a resolution that avoids a costly free transfer next summer.