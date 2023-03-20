Darmian insists it was a handball and it affected the match

Inter Milan star Matteo Darmian has spoken about their loss to Juventus yesterday and insists the Bianconeri goal should not have stood because of the handball committed by Adrien Rabiot in the build-up.

The officials spent several minutes rewatching the clip and could not see it touching the midfielder’s hand, which is one reason they did not disallow the goal.

However, Inter manager Simone Inzaghi insists it was a handball, and Darmian has also chorused his response.

He said via FC Inter News:

“I think it was evident and I don’t feel I have to comment on it, it speaks for itself.”

“Unfortunately that moment heavily affected the match,” he continued.

“We also have to take responsibility because we could have done better, but now we’re having to head into the break with a defeat.”

Juve FC Says

It is sad that Inter players and coaches are trying to discredit us for a hard-earned win.

The Milanese side has no excuse because there was plenty of time for them also to find the back of the net.

If they believe they were the better side and deserved to win, they should have scored in the moments in the game.

We earned the victory because we worked hard for it and hopefully, we will win more matches before the season ends.