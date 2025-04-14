New Juventus manager Igor Tudor hasn’t only succeeded in reviving the collective, but is also helping some of the club’s biggest underachievers return to their best, and chief among them is Teun Koopmeiners.

The Bianconeri spent an entire summer chasing the Dutchman’s services while struggling to strike an accord with the stubborn Atalanta.

In the end, the player’s rebellious stance (along with three doctor notes) tipped the scale in favour of Cristiano Giuntoli who placed almost 60 million euros on the table, between the fixed amount and bonuses.

However, the 27-year-old has proven to be the biggest disappointment for the club this season. Despite being confirmed as a regular starter by Thiago Motta, he simply failed to replicate the delightful displays he produced during his three years in Bergamo.

Juventus fans eventually grew tired of the attacking midfielder, as some of the crowds in attendance began to voice their frustration through whistles and jeers.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Tudor has been adamant about restoring the best version of Koopmeiners. The Croatian manager has been deploying the Netherlands international as part of an attacking trident that also includes Kenan Yidiz and Dusan Vlahovic (another two stars who lost their way with Motta).

Koopmeiners responded well to the change as evidenced by his second-minute goal in Saturday’s victory over Lecce.

Moreover, IlBianconero highlights the player’s improved form under the guidance of the new manager.

As the source explains, the former Atalanta star recorded the fastest sprint during the contest. Lloyd Kelly, Dusan Vlahovic were right behind.

Koopmeiner 27.863 (km/h)

Kelly 27,686 (km/h)

Vlahović 27.345 (km/h)

Weah 27.045 (km/h)

Nico Gonzalez 26.836 (km/h)

The Dutchman’s evening was cut short by an Achilles tendon issue that forced his exit in the middle of the second half.

However, recent updates provided reassurance on his condition, revealing that the player will undergo personalised training over the next few days before rejoining the group.

Hence, he is expected to receive a call-up for next Monday’s away contest against Parma.