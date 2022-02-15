Data reveals significant improvement in Juventus midfield

In the last few years, fans and observers have constantly pointed the figure towards the midfield department when it comes to identifying Juve’s most obvious weakness.

Despite their hefty wages, the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo proved to be a far cry from Andrea Pirlo, Claudio Marchisio and the other midfielders who kickstarted last decade’s winning dynasty.

Nonetheless, the arrival of Manuel Locatelli in the summer, followed by Denis Zakaria last month, suggests that the club is moving in the right direction.

In the last few matches, we’ve seen the midfielders working hard and making constant runs to support their teammates up front.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady’s midfield department is showing vast signs of improvement when it comes to sprinting (running above the speed of 20 km/h).

The source says that Sunday’s match against Atalanta recorded the peak in this regard, with Rabiot and Weston McKennie making several sprints throughout the match.

The report reveals that the number of sprints has improved by 20% in comparison with the fixtures played at start of the season (including the opening day draw at Udinese and the defeat at Napoli).

Juve FC say

Perhaps the likes of Rabiot and McKennie will never become world class players and aren’t exactly blessed with remarkable technical skills.

Nevertheless, the club’s history is filled with soldiers who gave their all on the pitch and became club legends despite their technical limitations.

So if they’re willing to embrace their role in the team and dedicate themselves to the cause, these players might actually find success and longevity in Turin.