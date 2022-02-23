Date Juventus will resume talks with Dybala’s agent revealed

Juventus will resume contract talks with Paulo Dybala next week, and they hope to finally reach an agreement with the Argentinian.

Dybala has been talking with the club over a new deal for a long time now.

An agreement is hard to find partly because Juve wants to change the terms of a previous understanding both parties had.

Calciomercato reveals that the player’s agent, Jorge Antun, will be in Italy from next week to discuss with the club.

It adds that Juve will insist on giving him a small base salary while putting a lot of bonuses in their contract offering.

This is because the former Palermo man has been injured too often recently and the club wants to avoid keeping a player on a huge deal when he is rarely fit to play.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has to understand the club’s point of view in this contract negotiation.

Even though he is a key player, it makes little sense to pay him a huge salary when he would not play often enough for the club.

The attacker will make more money if he stays fit and can trigger the bonuses that would be in the contract.

Hopefully, their next meeting would conclude positively, and Dybala will stay beyond this campaign.