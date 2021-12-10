Date set for Juventus to begin talks of a new deal with this revitalised midfielder

Federico Bernardeschi has been revived in the last few weeks and his impressive assist for Moise Kean’s goal against Malmo in midweek is the latest fine performance from him.

He was out of the first-team picture last season and was even asked to leave the club on loan.

He refused, as he wanted to keep playing for the Bianconeri. That almost cost him his career, because he played only a few matches in the campaign.

However, Roberto Mancini kept calling him for the national team and he won Euro 2020 with the squad.

Things have gotten better for him and he could soon sign a new deal with the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato says Juve is impressed with his recent contributions and they will give him a new contract.

Max Allegri’s team has fixed January for the start of talks over a new deal, although they want to revise his current salary downwards.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi is a great squad player and his loyalty to the club deserves to be rewarded with a new deal.

It would also be tested when talks resume as Juve would want him to show he wants to stay by taking a pay cut.

The former Fiorentina man has done enough to prove he loves the club and he would hope he gets more chances to play regularly if he signs a contract extension.