Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are on the brink of learning the outcome of their legal dispute, following the Portuguese star’s decision to take the Bianconeri to court over unpaid wages totalling 19.5 million euros.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronaldo was part of the Bianconeri squad as the club faced financial difficulties in meeting wage obligations. In a show of solidarity, he deferred his salaries for much of that period to assist the club and reached a private agreement with its former president, Andrea Agnelli.

However, unlike other players who signed agreements directly with the club, Ronaldo’s arrangement was solely with Agnelli. Consequently, while Juve eventually settled the outstanding payments to other players, Ronaldo’s agreement caused complications for the club last season.

Ronaldo is now seeking to enforce the terms of the private agreement, demanding the payment of the 19.5 million euros as agreed with Agnelli. However, Juventus is reluctant to fulfil this obligation.

According to Calciomercato, a date for the ruling has been scheduled, with a maximum timeframe set for April 22nd. However, all involved parties anticipate a decision within the next ten days.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo’s decision to sign privately with Agnelli could turn out to be a huge mistake as Agnelli no longer works for the club.

We have some of the best lawyers, but if we lose the case, we will have more financial problems after paying him.