Dates revealed for Juventus women v Koge in Champions League

Juventus Women on Twitter let fans know of the dates that the team will face their Danish adversaries. The Women’s team have successfully made it through the first round and will face Køge twice in round 2.

On Tuesday 20th September at 18:00 CEST, they will face Køge in Copenhagen and a mere 8 days later; Wednesday 28th September at 20:30 CEST, in Alessandria at the Giuseppe Moccagatta stadium.

The Bianconere are ready to dream big this season. Juventus manager; Joe Montemurro and his team are more than ready to face the Danish side.

Køge is already at the top of the table of the Danish women’s league this season. They have played 3 games so far and received 9 points, additionally. 20-year-old Køge attacker, Cecilie Fløe is, as of this moment, the top scorer in the Danish league.

In the 21/22 season of the Women’s Championship League, Køge came last. They were in Group C alongside Barcelona, Arsenal and Hoffenheim.

Juventus women will have to bring their A-game this season, as Køge is having a very strong start to their season. Juventus women have experience playing European Football in Denmark, and just like then, they will need to take control of the ball and not become complacent at any time.