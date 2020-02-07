D’Aversa: ‘Kulusevski similar to Nedved’

Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa believes new Juventus signing Dejan Kulusevski shares some traits with Bianconeri legend, Pavel Nedved.

The 19-year-old Swedish international was signed by Juve in the January transfer window but left on loan at Parma until January.

Speaking to Corriere Dello Sport, D’Aversa, who has coached the youngster since last summer, see’s similarities in his play with another Juve midfielder.

“Kulusevski? One similar to him in features was Pavel Nedved,” the coach told the Rome based daily.

“Dejan averages 12-13 kilometers per game, but manages to combine quality with quantity, there are few such as him.

“In the 4-3-1-2 of Sarri he can play both the attacking midfielder and the central midfielder. In terms of potential, he is already grown up.

“Did Conte ask for Kulusevski? We talked about it, but he also asked me about my other players.”