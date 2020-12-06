David Alaba’s financial demands remain unchanged, Juventus still want him

David Alaba might become the next free agent that signs for Juventus this season as the Austrian’s deal at Bayern Munich runs down.

The defender has refused to renew his contract in Bavaria unless the Germans meet his contract demands, but that is unlikely to happen.

After winning two Champions League alongside several Bundesliga titles in his time with the German champions, he is set to be courted by several teams and Juve will want to be the team that signs him eventually.

The latest update on his future from CalcioMercato is almost unchanged from what it has been for a long time now.

The report claims that the defender is still very much of interest to Juventus, and his salary demands remain 15m euros per season.

This demand is one of the reasons why Bayern Munich is prepared to allow him to leave them for nothing.

Juventus is one of the biggest teams in Europe and they have the financial power to sign any player, but the coronavirus pandemic has affected their finances.

It remains unclear if they will want to pay that much for Alaba, but competition for his signature might force them to bow to his demands. It will be interesting to see how this transfer unfolds.