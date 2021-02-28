ronaldo
David Beckham wants Ronaldo for his MLS team

February 28, 2021 - 3:30 pm

David Beckham is targeting Cristiano Ronaldo for his MLS side, Inter Miami.

The Englishman was one of the most high-profile players to join the American top-flight during his playing career and he now owns a team in the competition.

He seems to love Juventus’ players after taking Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain to the States.

These players haven’t made his team the best in the league yet, but they are just a new side that will need time to gel.

They launched their new jersey recently and Beckham spoke about their plans for the future.

One subject that he touched on was the stars that could join them and he admitted he would like to bring Ronaldo to the Miami side.

He said they want to add hungry players to their squad and Miami is a city where top players will want to stay, so they are targeting someone like the Juventus striker.

“The player has to be right for the team, still have ambition and want to win,” Beckham said to AFP via Football Italia.

“So whatever player we talk to, we have to make sure that is a priority. 

“Of course, we always want to bring in great players. Miami is a great pull for anyone and those kinds of players [Messi and Ronaldo] are the kind we aspire to bring here.”

