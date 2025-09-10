Jonathan David attracted widespread interest from several of Europe’s leading clubs this summer after running down his contract with Lille. From January, he was permitted to negotiate with clubs outside France, and a number of teams explored the possibility of securing his signature. While speculation suggested he might join one of the continent’s top sides, he ultimately opted for Juventus.

The situation regarding Dusan Vlahovic added intrigue to David’s transfer. Juventus had considered parting ways with Vlahovic, but a suitable buyer could not be found. As a result, the Serbian striker remains at the club and will now be working alongside David. This has led to suggestions that both forwards could feature together in the same starting line-up. Supporters are divided on the potential effectiveness of such a partnership, with some believing it could provide a prolific source of goals, while others are sceptical about whether it will truly succeed. Head coach Igor Tudor has, at least for now, not given serious consideration to the possibility of fielding the two strikers simultaneously.

Juventus Secure a Key Signing

David’s choice was particularly notable given that Inter Milan had also closely monitored his situation at Lille for several months. Their interest suggested that he might have joined their ranks instead, yet his decision to join Juventus demonstrates the appeal and project offered by the Bianconeri. His arrival has been viewed as a statement acquisition, one that could enhance their attacking options and add further depth to the squad.

When asked about the rumours surrounding Inter’s pursuit, David addressed the matter directly. Speaking via Calciomercato, he stated: “Not that close. I’ve had discussions with my agent, but they haven’t been in-depth. I’m very happy at Juventus.” His comments make clear that, although dialogue existed, the negotiations with Inter did not reach an advanced stage, reinforcing his commitment to his new club.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Forward with Options

The Canadian international has now firmly established himself at Juventus, though the reality remains that he could have joined any number of other sides. His decision reflects both the stature of the Turin-based club and his confidence in their future direction. While uncertainties remain regarding how he will be integrated tactically, there is little doubt that his arrival strengthens Juventus’s prospects for the season ahead.