David De Gea is ready to extend his experience at Fiorentina, unless Juventus come knocking with a concrete proposal.

The Spaniard had a legendary 12-year spell at Manchester United before leaving Old Trafford in 2023. After spending the 2023/24 campaign on the shelf, many thought the goalkeeper was set to hang up his gloves, but he decided to resume his playing career in Florence, signing for the Viola in August 2024.

Following an impressive first campaign at Artemio Franchi, De Gea extended his Fiorentina contract until June 2028 with an option for an additional year, but it remains to be seen if the two parties will choose to honour their agreement or part ways in the summer.

David De Gea holding out for Juve’s offer

While this has been a challenging campaign for the Tuscan club, the Madrid native has been one of the team’s most reliable players.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), De Gea and his entourage will hold a meeting with the Fiorentina directors to decide how to proceed.

The Roman newspaper believes the Atletico Madrid academy product would like to prolong his time with the Viola.

Moreover, the source claims that De Gea will only consider leaving Fiorentina if Juventus makes him an offer in the coming weeks.

Will Juventus turn to De Gea?

In recent weeks, Michele Di Gregorio appeared to have turned a corner following his return to the starting lineup. However, he was unconvincing again against Hellas Verona, conceding from a tame shot at his near post.

This latest incident will further encourage the Juventus management to pursue a new goalkeeper.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker remains the No.1 target for the club, especially for Luciano Spalletti, who had already worked with the Brazilian at Roma during the 2016/17 campaign.

However, it remains to be seen if the Reds will be willing to part ways with their longtime servant or instead build a wall around the 33-year-old who still has one year left on his contract.

Should Juventus fail to recruit Alisson, De Gea’s candidacy would certainly gain steam. But in the meantime, the Spanish veteran remains a backup option.