Juventus reportedly remains the preferred destination for Feyenoord defender David Hancko who has an offer from Al-Nassr.
The 27-year-old is a Slovakian centre-back who has been plying his trade at Feyenoord since 2022. He is tied to the Rotterdam-based club with a contract valid until June 2028.
In January, Hancko emerged as Juve’s main target to replace the injured Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal.
The club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, was a keen admirer of the versatile defender, and he reportedly managed to agree personal terms with the player’s entourage. However, Giuntoli wasn’t able to strike an agreement with Feyenoord due to a €5 million gap between the asking price and the offer.
Juventus launched onslaught for David Hancko in January
In the end, the Serie A giants ended up signing Renato Veiga on a dry loan from Chelsea, and then Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle on a transfer that later became permanent.
With Giuntoli gone and replaced by newly-appointed Juventus General Director Damien Comolli, the club’s interest in Hancko cooled off.
In the meantime, Al-Nassr emerged as a potential destination for the former Fiorentina man, offering him a lucrative opportunity along with the opportunity to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo who has recently renewed his contract
But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), Hancko continues to resist a move to the Saudi Pro League, as he’s still hoping for a call from Juventus.
Juventus are looking elsewhere at the moment
The Bianconeri are planning to sign a new defender this summer. But while Hancko might be on the shortlist, Marseille’s Leonardo Belardi is said to be Igor Tudor’s dream target.
However, the Ligue 1 giants are determined to keep the 26-year-old Argentinian, so it remains to be seen if Juventus will decide to revive their interest in Hancko before it’s too late.
