David Trezeguet has commented on Thiago Motta’s appointment as the new Juventus manager, stating it was an opportunity he could not refuse.

Juventus has been following Motta since the start of this year as he impressed on the Bologna bench.

Motta is considered one of the finest managers in Serie A, and Juve believes he has the right qualities to succeed at a bigger Italian club.

This belief led them to bring him on board, and former striker Trezeguet believes the opportunity was simply too good for Motta to reject.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Thiago Motta couldn’t refuse this opportunity, considering his experience on the field. It will be a professional challenge for him, now it’s up to him to demonstrate his value. Juventus will face a season of great changes, with the return to the cups European countries and the news on the market. It was a significant and interesting choice on the part of the club.”

Juve FC Says

Motta knows if he misses this chance, he may never get another one at a top club like ours.

He is now one of the youngest coaches at a top club worldwide, and if he succeeds, he will be our manager for a long time.

We now have to ensure he has the players and all the tools he needs to succeed on the Juventus bench.