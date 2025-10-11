Juventus are enduring a difficult spell in attack, and club legend David Trezeguet has delivered a clear message to the team’s new forwards as they struggle to find consistency in front of goal. The Bianconeri have failed to win any of their last few matches, largely due to their inability to outscore opponents despite creating several opportunities.

Trezeguet’s Assessment of Juventus’s Attacking Problems

While Juventus’s defensive performances have been relatively steady under their current system, their attacking line has failed to produce the expected impact. The arrivals of Jonathan David and Lois Openda in the last transfer window were seen as major steps toward rejuvenating the club’s frontline. However, both players have yet to meet the expectations set upon them at the Allianz Stadium, and their adjustment to Italian football has proven challenging.

The club have reportedly been working to ensure the new attackers settle quickly and perform to their potential. Nevertheless, the pressure to deliver results is mounting as Juventus aim to regain its dominant form in Serie A.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Trezeguet’s Advice to the New Forwards

Speaking via Calciomercato, Trezeguet offered his thoughts on the situation, saying, “The forwards? Openda and David must understand that the Italian league is very different from the one they played in. Vlahovic must once again demonstrate his quality because Juve continues to wait for him. From what we’ve seen defensively, Tudor has managed to find the right balance, offensively he’s searching: that’s the reality. Juve is struggling to score.”

Trezeguet’s remarks underline his belief that adapting to Serie A’s tactical demands is essential for success. The Frenchman, who enjoyed a prolific career at Juventus, understands better than most the patience and adjustment required to thrive in Italy’s top flight. His advice highlights the importance of learning how to navigate the defensive organisation and intensity that characterise Serie A football.

David and Openda have shown their ability in other leagues, but Trezeguet’s words serve as a reminder that success in Italy requires more than technical skill. It demands adaptability, discipline, and a deep understanding of the game’s tactical nuances.