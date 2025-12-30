Davide Frattesi previously turned down Juventus in favour of a move to Inter Milan from Sassuolo, a decision that now appears to be weighing heavily on the midfielder. At the time, the choice surprised many observers, particularly given Juventus’ long-standing reputation as one of the most prestigious clubs in European football. For numerous players, the opportunity to represent the Bianconeri is considered difficult to refuse.

In situations where Juventus and Inter compete for the same player, it is often expected that the Allianz Stadium would be the preferred destination. Frattesi, however, chose a different path, and his career trajectory has not unfolded as he might have hoped. Since arriving at Inter, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular fixture in the side.

Limited role at Inter Milan

Frattesi was rarely relied upon under Inter’s former manager, and despite a change in leadership, his circumstances have not improved significantly. Consistent game time has remained elusive, limiting his ability to build momentum and showcase his qualities. This lack of trust has naturally led to frustration, particularly for a player eager to play a more prominent role at club level.

As the season progresses, the midfielder is increasingly aware that remaining on the fringes could hinder his development. With competition for places fierce, his opportunities to influence matches have been minimal. That reality has prompted renewed consideration of alternative options, especially those that could offer a clearer pathway to regular football.

Davide Frattesi (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus’ interest reignites hope

Juventus have now emerged as a potential solution to Frattesi’s situation. Luciano Spalletti is reportedly keen to work with him again, having previously coached the midfielder during his time with the Italy national team. Under Spalletti’s guidance with the Azzurri, Frattesi delivered encouraging performances, which have strengthened the manager’s belief in his suitability for the Juventus project.

The Bianconeri also view the midfielder as a player capable of adding energy and depth to their squad. According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have already convinced Frattesi of their interest, and the report claims he is now eager to secure a move to the Allianz Stadium. Increased playing time is believed to be a key motivation, particularly with an important international tournament on the horizon.

A move to Turin could represent a fresh start for Frattesi, offering him the chance to revive his club career and re-establish himself at the highest level.