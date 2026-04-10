Claudio Marchisio’s son is set to continue the family name at Juventus after Luciano Spalletti asked him to train with the first team. The youngster has attracted attention within the club’s academy for his performances and development at youth level, where he has impressed coaches with his maturity on the ball.

Davide Marchisio has stood out among his peers as one of the most promising players being developed at the Allianz Stadium. He has worked consistently to gain recognition from the senior coaching staff and has shown strong commitment in training and matches. His progress has now brought him closer to first-team involvement.

Rising Opportunity at Juventus

His father was part of the Juventus system from 1993 at the academy and went on to build a long association with the club before leaving for a short spell at Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2019. His history with the Bianconeri remains significant, and he continues to follow and speak about the club regularly.

He remains a keen supporter of Juventus and maintains a close connection with the club’s identity and values. This background has made Davide’s emergence within the academy a point of interest among supporters who are familiar with the family name.

First Team Recognition

Davide is a talented midfielder and is just 16, but he is already showing a strong understanding of tactical demands and game situations. His performances have positioned him as one of the more highly regarded prospects within the youth system.

According to Calciomercato, Spalletti has been impressed with his development and has invited him to train with the first team as Juventus prepares to consider offering him a professional contract in the near future.

This step represents an important stage in his progression, as exposure to senior training will allow him to adapt to higher intensity and greater physical and tactical expectations. It also reflects the club’s willingness to integrate promising academy players into the senior environment when they are deemed ready.

Marchisio would undoubtedly be proud of his son’s progress, while also being in a strong position to guide him through the early stages of his career. Juventus are expected to continue managing his development carefully as he takes the next steps in his football journey.