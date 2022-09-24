Former Italian player Davide Moscardelli has named Giorgio Chiellini as the toughest defender he has ever faced.

The former Juventus man left the club at the end of last season, and he remains one man many attackers fear.

Juve has struggled in his absence, and some of the finest attackers around did not like to face him.

In nearly two decades in black and white, Chiellini helped Juventus to win several trophies.

They achieved that by having one of the best defences around, and if you ask any attacker who has played against him, very few will say they enjoyed how he marked them.

Moscardelli had a long career, and he found joy against several defenders, but he always struggled against Chiellini.

Asked who his toughest opponent was, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The defenders? Chiellini was stronger, it was almost impossible to overtake him.”

Juve FC Says

Chiellini is one of the hardest players to face for most attackers, and the defender is still going as he plays for LAFC.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he proved he can deal with the best of the best when he played for them.

Hopefully, we would unearth another centre-back as good as he is soon.