Empoli manager Davide Nicola believes that his team deserved their 1-1 draw against Juventus and performed well even before the Bianconeri went down to ten men.

The turning point in the match occurred when Arkadiusz Milik received a straight red card midway through the first half. Despite being reduced to ten men, Juventus managed to take the lead. However, the early sending-off forced them to alter their plans, leading to some difficulties.

Both teams had opportunities to secure the victory, and Nicola reckons that Empoli could have given Juventus a tough challenge even without the red card. The draw reflects a competitive match with chances for both sides, but Nicola expresses confidence in his team’s performance against Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“About the match? We also had two chances in 11 against 11. Clearly after the sending off the match changes and must be read as it progresses. For us it was important not to allow too many counterattacks and not to leave spaces between the lines. We a lot of work to do and we are aware, but we are already collecting something.”

Juve FC Says

Because we did not win that game, we have exposed ourselves to comments like this.

However, we can right the wrong of this result by defeating Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia.