Davide Torchia discusses the potential termination of Pogba’s contract

Juventus could terminate Paul Pogba’s contract as the midfielder has struggled to play since he joined the club in the summer.

Pogba is one of the highest earners at the Allianz Stadium, yet he has played less than 40 minutes for the club since he moved to Turin in the summer.

According to reports, Juve is now considering terminating his deal if he will not voluntarily take a pay cut.

Daniele Rugani’s agent Davide Torchia has now commented on the possibility of the club terminating his deal.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus from a contractual point of view, as regards the termination, the regulatory situation must first be assessed in the sense that after six months of continuous injury, in which he never returned, the company can request the reduction of compensation and ultimately also the contractual termination.

“Logically, it also depends on the relationships that the company has with the player and also depends on the player, the age and importance of a player. In the case of Pogba, if we talk about resolution,it can be one-sided or consensual. The one-sided one can only shoot if a player reaches a total of months of injury or for serious acts. Otherwise, it can be consensual and society and player agree.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s return has been bad and we deserve more for the money the midfielder has been making.

If he keeps struggling until the end of the season, the club must find a way to terminate his deal so we can stop paying for a service that isn’t being rendered.

Ideally, the Frenchman should voluntarily offer to make a compromise, but that isn’t coming from him so far.