Daniele Rugani’s agent, Davide Torchia, has attempted to explain Juventus’ disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of PSV in the Netherlands.

The Bianconeri had entered the second leg with an advantage, leading many fans to believe they would secure their place in the next round. Juventus had been in outstanding form leading up to the match, boasting a four-game winning streak that gave them confidence in their ability to finish the job. However, football is often unpredictable, and PSV had different plans for the encounter.

In the first leg, Juventus had demonstrated that they were capable of beating their Dutch opponents, but PSV were never going to surrender without a fight. Playing at home, they were determined to make the tie as challenging as possible for the Bianconeri. The Dutch side displayed immense resilience, refusing to allow Juventus to dictate the tempo of the game.

PSV managed to draw level on aggregate by the end of normal time, forcing the game into extra time, where they ultimately delivered the decisive blow. The result left Juventus with no choice but to return to Turin with disappointment, knowing they had let a golden opportunity slip away. The loss was a significant setback for the team, which had built momentum in recent weeks, only to see their European hopes crumble in dramatic fashion.

Now, Thiago Motta faces the tough task of lifting his players’ spirits and refocusing their efforts on the remaining objectives of the season. Juventus must quickly move past the defeat and rediscover the winning form that had put them in a strong position before their European campaign came to an end.

Speaking on the defeat, Davide Torchia provided insight into why PSV were able to triumph in the battle between the two clubs. As quoted by TuttoJuve, he said:

“PSV played very well against Juve, but they are coming off a difficult period. They let Ajax recover 6-7 points in the last few months. It wasn’t easy to turn it around against Juve, but in the end, they had that enthusiasm that carries you away.”

Juventus will need to show resilience and determination moving forward. While the defeat to PSV was painful, the squad now has the opportunity to prove their commitment by bouncing back with strong performances in their upcoming matches.