Davide Torchia insists Pogba’s return remains unpredictable

Paul Pogba has missed most of this season since he moved to Juventus and hasn’t played a competitive game for them yet.

The midfielder was arguably their high-profile signing in the summer, but he suffered a meniscus problem in pre-season, which has kept him out for the whole of the first half of this term.

After delaying surgery, his recovery has suffered many setbacks, and it remains unclear when he can get back to form and start playing for the club.

While Juve waits, football agent, Davide Torchia insists everyone should know that a meniscus problem is always very unpredictable.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We do not know your situation, so we cannot express ourselves with full knowledge of the facts. The only certain thing we know is that Juventus was unfortunate because you can’t predict a break in the meniscus.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s decision to delay surgery has had a bad effect on his recovery, which Juve is paying for now. The club is also praying he does not become the latest injury-prone player to join them.

The Bianconeri have enough players with fitness problems on their books now and wouldn’t want Pogba to become the next one.