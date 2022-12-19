Pogba
Club News

Davide Torchia insists Pogba’s return remains unpredictable

December 19, 2022 - 6:30 pm

Paul Pogba has missed most of this season since he moved to Juventus and hasn’t played a competitive game for them yet.

The midfielder was arguably their high-profile signing in the summer, but he suffered a meniscus problem in pre-season, which has kept him out for the whole of the first half of this term.

After delaying surgery, his recovery has suffered many setbacks, and it remains unclear when he can get back to form and start playing for the club.

While Juve waits, football agent, Davide Torchia insists everyone should know that a meniscus problem is always very unpredictable.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We do not know your situation, so we cannot express ourselves with full knowledge of the facts. The only certain thing we know is that Juventus was unfortunate because you can’t predict a break in the meniscus.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s decision to delay surgery has had a bad effect on his recovery, which Juve is paying for now. The club is also praying he does not become the latest injury-prone player to join them.

The Bianconeri have enough players with fitness problems on their books now and wouldn’t want Pogba to become the next one.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Samuel Iling-Junior

Juventus already has a ready made Chiesa replacement

December 19, 2022
Carboni

Scout reveals why Juventus could not sign the Carboni brothers

December 19, 2022
Lionel Messi

Capello reveals when Juventus could have signed Lionel Messi

December 19, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.