When Manchester City declined to extend Kevin De Bruyne’s contract last season, several top European clubs expressed interest in signing the Belgian midfielder.

De Bruyne has been regarded as one of the world’s premier players in recent years and continued to perform at a high level whenever he featured. Despite his undeniable talent, his recent seasons were disrupted by a series of injuries, which ultimately influenced Manchester City’s decision not to offer him a new deal.

Juventus were quick to register their interest in the playmaker, entering the race alongside several elite clubs keen to add his quality and experience to their ranks. The Bianconeri viewed him as a transformative signing who could significantly enhance their midfield.

Napoli Succeed Where Others Fell Short

In the end, it was Napoli who succeeded in convincing De Bruyne to join their project. Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, the club presented a compelling proposal that won the player over. The move marks a significant acquisition for Napoli, who are now set to benefit from the leadership and skill that De Bruyne brings to the pitch.

His arrival in Serie A is expected to be one of the highlights of the upcoming season, as fans and analysts alike anticipate the impact he could have in Italy’s top flight. Though he had the opportunity to join Juventus or other high-profile teams, De Bruyne opted for a new challenge in Naples.

De Bruyne Addresses Juventus Links

Recently, De Bruyne was asked to confirm whether he had engaged in talks with Juventus regarding a possible transfer. Responding to the speculation, he said via Calciomercato:

“I’ve had various conversations with many clubs through my entourage. But that’s normal when you’re free.”

While De Bruyne ultimately chose Napoli, his experience and vision would have been a valuable addition to the Bianconeri squad. Juventus must now look ahead and focus on strengthening their team through alternative signings as they prepare for the challenges of the new season.