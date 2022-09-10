Fabio Miretti recently admitted Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was his idol, and the Belgian has given him a pleasant surprise.

Miretti just broke into the Juventus first team and he is gradually becoming one of the club’s key men.

At 19, he is doing it so early, and he could have a very long career in the game.

De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world, and Miretti is certainly following the best.

If he turns out like the Belgian, he could lead Juve and the Italian national team to several trophies.

The Manchester City man seems to follow the news because Tuttosport reveals days after Miretti called him his idol, the Belgian sent him a signed shirt.

He wrote on it: “Good luck, Fabio”

This is a very nice touch from Kevin and it will mean so much to the young Juventus midfielder.

Miretti is very talented, and he has won the heart of Max Allegri. That means we should be prepared to keep seeing him in the Juve team.

He already benches players that are older than him and he has hardly let the team down when he plays.