Juventus has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Carlos Soler of Valencia.

With a deal expiring in 2023, his present employers have to cash in on him now, or risk losing him for free at the end of next season.

After the poor performance of their midfield in the last campaign, Juve has been keen to add him to their squad for a fee.

But Barcelona remains a competitor for his signature, and they could now win the race.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Catalans are in talks with Manchester United to sell Frenkie de Jong.

The talks are making progress, and if the transfer goes through, they will sell the Dutchman for a huge fee.

The Spaniards will now spend 20m euros on Soler and beat Juve to his signature.

It also seems the midfielder will prefer to remain in Spain instead of moving abroad.

Juve FC Says

Convincing a Spanish player to ignore the interest of Barcelona and moving to Juve will be tough.

If Soler has no interest from the top clubs in La Liga, it would be easy to add him to our squad.

However, Barca is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he would certainly want to play for them.